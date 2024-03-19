Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,615. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.