Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,842 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Innovations accounts for about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 522,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,219. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.