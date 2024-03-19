Professional Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,000. Fiserv comprises about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 858,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.