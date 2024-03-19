Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.37. 578,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.22 and its 200-day moving average is $409.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.