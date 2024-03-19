ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $30.62

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $29.18. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5,806,519 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,057,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,783,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.