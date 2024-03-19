ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.09

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.09 and last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 6815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.