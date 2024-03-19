ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $93.67

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.67, but opened at $90.30. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 261,672 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
