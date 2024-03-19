ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

