Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.