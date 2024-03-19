Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.12. 802,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,289,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 288.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Pure Storage by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

