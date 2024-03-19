Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,645 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 19.42% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PVAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,101. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.