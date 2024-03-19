Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 19 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,237.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.49. The company has a market capitalization of $573.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

