Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.70% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Hartford AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

