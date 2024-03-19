Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.