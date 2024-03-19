Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

