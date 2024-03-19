Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

