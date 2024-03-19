Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 439,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

