Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.