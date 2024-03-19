Quadratic Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 94.1% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 6.48% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $753,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

