QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,461. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

