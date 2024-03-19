Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,481 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

