Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 450 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $683.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

