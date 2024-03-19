Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

