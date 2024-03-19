Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $529.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.64. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $334.79 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

