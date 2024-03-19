Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

