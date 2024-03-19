Range Financial Group LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

