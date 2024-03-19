Range Financial Group LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.