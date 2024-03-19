Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Purchases Shares of 269 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Broadcom makes up 3.4% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,234.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,324. The stock has a market cap of $572.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,241.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,042.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

