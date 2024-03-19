Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,269 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. 3,088,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

