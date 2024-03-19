Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,703,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,834,168. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average of $396.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

