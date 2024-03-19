Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,946. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.