Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $16.10 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

