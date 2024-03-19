Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $33,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.86. 151,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,447. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

