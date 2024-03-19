Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $202.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,843,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

