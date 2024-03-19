Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,583,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.