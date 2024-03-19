Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 20,304 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

