Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 5,699 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. 4,078,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,305. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

