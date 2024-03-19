Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.