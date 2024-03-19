Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,097 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NEE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,209. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

