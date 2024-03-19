Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/4/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CVGI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

