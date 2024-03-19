Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/14/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/5/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.8 %
CVGI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Vehicle Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.