Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

