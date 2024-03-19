Redburn Atlantic Reaffirms Sell Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.