ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0877 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 88,268.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $31,498.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 82,852.7% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00124914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

