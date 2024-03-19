Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

