Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 19th (ADP, AMGN, ASC, ATNM, CR, DRRX, GIII, GME, HCM, JBL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 19th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

