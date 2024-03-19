Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 19th (ADP, AMGN, ASC, ATNM, CR, DRRX, GIII, GME, HCM, JBL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 19th:
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
