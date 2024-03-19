Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

