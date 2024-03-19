Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.0 %

QSR opened at C$109.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.27. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$83.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3434164 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$1,110,726.90. Insiders sold 154,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,550 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

