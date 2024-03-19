Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. 404,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,528. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

