Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 321,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,248. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

