Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $237.01. 32,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.